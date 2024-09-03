Hungarian forint to Serbian dinars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Hungarian forint to Serbian dinars is currently 0.297 today, reflecting a -0.471% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Hungarian forint has remained relatively stable, with a -0.203% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Hungarian forint to Serbian dinars has fluctuated between a high of 0.298 on 02-09-2024 and a low of 0.297 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 03-09-2024, with a -0.153% decrease in value.