Hungarian forint to Cambodian riels exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Hungarian forint to Cambodian riels is currently 11.428 today, reflecting a -0.450% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Hungarian forint has remained relatively stable, with a -1.197% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Hungarian forint to Cambodian riels has fluctuated between a high of 11.586 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 11.422 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a -0.339% decrease in value.