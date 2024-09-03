Hungarian forint to Indonesian rupiahs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Hungarian forint to Indonesian rupiahs is currently 43.644 today, reflecting a -0.306% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Hungarian forint has remained relatively stable, with a -0.851% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Hungarian forint to Indonesian rupiahs has fluctuated between a high of 44.108 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 43.410 on 29-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-09-2024, with a 0.502% increase in value.