Hungarian forint to Armenian drams exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Hungarian forint to Armenian drams is currently 1.088 today, reflecting a -0.282% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Hungarian forint has remained relatively stable, with a -1.195% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Hungarian forint to Armenian drams has fluctuated between a high of 1.105 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 1.086 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a -0.551% decrease in value.