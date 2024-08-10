Bolivian boliviano to Tongan paʻangas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bolivian boliviano to Tongan paʻangas is currently 0.340 today, reflecting a -0.899% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bolivian boliviano has remained relatively stable, with a 0.870% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bolivian boliviano to Tongan paʻangas has fluctuated between a high of 0.345 on 05-08-2024 and a low of 0.336 on 08-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a 1.500% increase in value.