Bolivian boliviano to Tajikistani somonis exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bolivian boliviano to Tajikistani somonis is currently 1.537 today, reflecting a -0.253% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bolivian boliviano has remained relatively stable, with a -0.667% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bolivian boliviano to Tajikistani somonis has fluctuated between a high of 1.547 on 03-08-2024 and a low of 1.531 on 05-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a -0.791% decrease in value.