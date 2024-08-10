Bolivian boliviano to Paraguayan guaranis exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bolivian boliviano to Paraguayan guaranis is currently 1,092.740 today, reflecting a -0.291% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bolivian boliviano has remained relatively stable, with a -0.585% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bolivian boliviano to Paraguayan guaranis has fluctuated between a high of 1,099.170 on 03-08-2024 and a low of 1,092.210 on 06-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a -0.517% decrease in value.