Bolivian boliviano to Macedonian denars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bolivian boliviano to Macedonian denars is currently 8.139 today, reflecting a -0.133% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bolivian boliviano has remained relatively stable, with a -1.472% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bolivian boliviano to Macedonian denars has fluctuated between a high of 8.260 on 03-08-2024 and a low of 8.122 on 06-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a -0.895% decrease in value.