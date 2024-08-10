Bolivian boliviano to Isle of Man pounds exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bolivian boliviano to Isle of Man pounds is currently 0.113 today, reflecting a -0.296% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bolivian boliviano has remained relatively stable, with a -0.075% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bolivian boliviano to Isle of Man pounds has fluctuated between a high of 0.114 on 07-08-2024 and a low of 0.113 on 06-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a -0.622% decrease in value.