Bolivian boliviano to Czech korunas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bolivian boliviano to Czech korunas is currently 3.339 today, reflecting a -0.311% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bolivian boliviano has remained relatively stable, with a -0.841% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bolivian boliviano to Czech korunas has fluctuated between a high of 3.371 on 05-08-2024 and a low of 3.331 on 06-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a -0.670% decrease in value.