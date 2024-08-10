Bolivian boliviano to Costa Rican colóns exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bolivian boliviano to Costa Rican colóns is currently 76.508 today, reflecting a -0.066% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bolivian boliviano has remained relatively stable, with a 0.753% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bolivian boliviano to Costa Rican colóns has fluctuated between a high of 76.900 on 09-08-2024 and a low of 75.681 on 05-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a 0.639% increase in value.