Bolivian boliviano to Chinese yuan rmb exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bolivian boliviano to Chinese yuan rmb is currently 1.035 today, reflecting a -0.246% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bolivian boliviano has remained relatively stable, with a -0.449% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bolivian boliviano to Chinese yuan rmb has fluctuated between a high of 1.042 on 07-08-2024 and a low of 1.031 on 05-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 09-08-2024, with a -0.510% decrease in value.