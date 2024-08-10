Brunei dollar to South African rand exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Brunei dollar to South African rand is currently 13.842 today, reflecting a -0.236% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Brunei dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.430% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Brunei dollar to South African rand has fluctuated between a high of 14.108 on 05-08-2024 and a low of 13.758 on 04-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a 0.767% increase in value.