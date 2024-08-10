Brunei dollar to Mexican pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Brunei dollar to Mexican pesos is currently 14.224 today, reflecting a -0.145% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Brunei dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -1.582% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Brunei dollar to Mexican pesos has fluctuated between a high of 14.990 on 05-08-2024 and a low of 14.195 on 09-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a 1.608% increase in value.