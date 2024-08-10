Brunei dollar to Laotian kips exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Brunei dollar to Laotian kips is currently 16,744.800 today, reflecting a -0.114% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Brunei dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.125% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Brunei dollar to Laotian kips has fluctuated between a high of 16,779.000 on 05-08-2024 and a low of 16,691.000 on 07-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-08-2024, with a -0.214% decrease in value.