Brunei dollar to Haitian gourdes exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Brunei dollar to Haitian gourdes is currently 99.341 today, reflecting a -0.068% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Brunei dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.188% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Brunei dollar to Haitian gourdes has fluctuated between a high of 99.689 on 05-08-2024 and a low of 98.625 on 07-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-08-2024, with a 0.490% increase in value.