Brunei dollar to Euros exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Brunei dollar to Euros is currently 0.692 today, reflecting a -0.009% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Brunei dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.160% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Brunei dollar to Euros has fluctuated between a high of 0.693 on 05-08-2024 and a low of 0.689 on 05-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a -0.263% decrease in value.