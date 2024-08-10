Brunei dollar to Algerian dinars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Brunei dollar to Algerian dinars is currently 101.616 today, reflecting a -0.074% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Brunei dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.384% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Brunei dollar to Algerian dinars has fluctuated between a high of 101.904 on 05-08-2024 and a low of 101.170 on 04-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a 0.427% increase in value.