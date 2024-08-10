Brunei dollar to Cape Verdean escudos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Brunei dollar to Cape Verdean escudos is currently 76.607 today, reflecting a 0.031% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Brunei dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.114% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Brunei dollar to Cape Verdean escudos has fluctuated between a high of 76.669 on 09-08-2024 and a low of 76.194 on 06-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a -0.255% decrease in value.