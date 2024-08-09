Bahraini dinar to Albanian leks exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bahraini dinar to Albanian leks is currently 243.250 today, reflecting a -0.166% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bahraini dinar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.100% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bahraini dinar to Albanian leks has fluctuated between a high of 244.125 on 08-08-2024 and a low of 241.681 on 05-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a -0.392% decrease in value.