Bahraini dinar to Albanian leks exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bahraini dinar to Albanian leks is currently 245.910 today, reflecting a 0.074% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bahraini dinar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.199% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bahraini dinar to Albanian leks has fluctuated between a high of 247.666 on 14-11-2024 and a low of 244.999 on 13-11-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-11-2024, with a 0.375% increase in value.