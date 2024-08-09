Bulgarian lev to Indonesian rupiahs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bulgarian lev to Indonesian rupiahs is currently 8,889.450 today, reflecting a 0.211% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bulgarian lev has remained relatively stable, with a -1.648% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bulgarian lev to Indonesian rupiahs has fluctuated between a high of 9,094.740 on 05-08-2024 and a low of 8,852.410 on 08-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 08-08-2024, with a -0.444% decrease in value.