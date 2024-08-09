Bulgarian lev to Dominican pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bulgarian lev to Dominican pesos is currently 33.322 today, reflecting a -0.111% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bulgarian lev has remained relatively stable, with a 0.435% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bulgarian lev to Dominican pesos has fluctuated between a high of 33.441 on 05-08-2024 and a low of 33.152 on 05-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a 0.417% increase in value.