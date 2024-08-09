Bulgarian lev to Colombian pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bulgarian lev to Colombian pesos is currently 2,272.780 today, reflecting a 0.261% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bulgarian lev has remained relatively stable, with a -1.467% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bulgarian lev to Colombian pesos has fluctuated between a high of 2,356.200 on 05-08-2024 and a low of 2,258.040 on 09-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a 1.344% increase in value.