Bulgarian lev to Brunei dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Bulgarian lev to Brunei dollars is currently 0.739 today, reflecting a -0.120% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Bulgarian lev has remained relatively stable, with a -0.185% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Bulgarian lev to Brunei dollars has fluctuated between a high of 0.743 on 05-08-2024 and a low of 0.738 on 05-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a 0.265% increase in value.