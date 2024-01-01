United Arab Emirates dirhams to Argentine pesos today

Convert AED to ARS at the real exchange rate

1,000 aed
232,320 ars

1.000 AED = 232.3 ARS

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:01
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINRPKREURGBPPHPCADMXN
1 USD183.087278.60.920.78656.1451.35816.802
1 INR0.01213.3530.0110.0090.6760.0160.202
1 PKR0.0040.29810.0030.0030.2020.0050.06
1 EUR1.08790.274302.69910.85461.0021.47618.255

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert United Arab Emirates dirhams to Argentine pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AED in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ARS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AED to ARS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for United Arab Emirates dirham

AED to USD

AED to INR

AED to PKR

AED to EUR

AED to GBP

AED to PHP

AED to CAD

AED to MXN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Argentine Peso
1 AED232.32000 ARS
5 AED1,161.60000 ARS
10 AED2,323.20000 ARS
20 AED4,646.40000 ARS
50 AED11,616.00000 ARS
100 AED23,232.00000 ARS
250 AED58,080.00000 ARS
500 AED116,160.00000 ARS
1000 AED232,320.00000 ARS
2000 AED464,640.00000 ARS
5000 AED1,161,600.00000 ARS
10000 AED2,323,200.00000 ARS
Conversion rates Argentine Peso / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 ARS0.00430 AED
5 ARS0.02152 AED
10 ARS0.04304 AED
20 ARS0.08609 AED
50 ARS0.21522 AED
100 ARS0.43044 AED
250 ARS1.07610 AED
500 ARS2.15221 AED
1000 ARS4.30441 AED
2000 ARS8.60882 AED
5000 ARS21.52205 AED
10000 ARS43.04410 AED