Zambian kwacha to Samoan talas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Zambian kwacha to Samoan talas is currently 0.106 today, reflecting a 0.232% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Zambian kwacha has remained relatively stable, with a -0.214% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Zambian kwacha to Samoan talas has fluctuated between a high of 0.107 on 20-06-2024 and a low of 0.105 on 26-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 26-06-2024, with a 0.725% increase in value.