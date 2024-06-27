Zambian kwacha to Uzbekistan soms exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Zambian kwacha to Uzbekistan soms is currently 485.943 today, reflecting a -0.632% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Zambian kwacha has remained relatively stable, with a -1.086% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Zambian kwacha to Uzbekistan soms has fluctuated between a high of 495.186 on 20-06-2024 and a low of 485.943 on 26-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 20-06-2024, with a 0.699% increase in value.