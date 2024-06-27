Zambian kwacha to Uruguayan pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Zambian kwacha to Uruguayan pesos is currently 1.517 today, reflecting a -0.891% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Zambian kwacha has remained relatively stable, with a -0.947% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Zambian kwacha to Uruguayan pesos has fluctuated between a high of 1.551 on 21-06-2024 and a low of 1.517 on 27-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 24-06-2024, with a 0.938% increase in value.