Zambian kwacha to New Taiwan dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Zambian kwacha to New Taiwan dollars is currently 1.257 today, reflecting a -0.187% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Zambian kwacha has remained relatively stable, with a -0.087% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Zambian kwacha to New Taiwan dollars has fluctuated between a high of 1.270 on 25-06-2024 and a low of 1.257 on 27-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 25-06-2024, with a 0.707% increase in value.