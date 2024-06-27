Zambian kwacha to Tongan paʻangas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Zambian kwacha to Tongan paʻangas is currently 0.091 today, reflecting a -0.124% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Zambian kwacha has remained relatively stable, with a -0.364% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Zambian kwacha to Tongan paʻangas has fluctuated between a high of 0.092 on 24-06-2024 and a low of 0.089 on 26-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 24-06-2024, with a -2.174% decrease in value.