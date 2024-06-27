Zambian kwacha to Surinamese dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Zambian kwacha to Surinamese dollars is currently 1.203 today, reflecting a -0.004% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Zambian kwacha has remained relatively stable, with a -1.219% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Zambian kwacha to Surinamese dollars has fluctuated between a high of 1.226 on 20-06-2024 and a low of 1.199 on 20-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 20-06-2024, with a -0.842% decrease in value.