Zambian kwacha to Rwandan francs exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Zambian kwacha to Rwandan francs is currently 50.625 today, reflecting a -0.396% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Zambian kwacha has remained relatively stable, with a -0.513% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Zambian kwacha to Rwandan francs has fluctuated between a high of 51.286 on 21-06-2024 and a low of 50.625 on 26-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 25-06-2024, with a 0.673% increase in value.