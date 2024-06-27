Zambian kwacha to Russian rubles exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Zambian kwacha to Russian rubles is currently 3.405 today, reflecting a -0.825% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Zambian kwacha has remained relatively stable, with a 4.873% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Zambian kwacha to Russian rubles has fluctuated between a high of 3.503 on 21-06-2024 and a low of 3.247 on 20-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-06-2024, with a 1.699% increase in value.