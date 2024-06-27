Zambian kwacha to Paraguayan guaranis exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Zambian kwacha to Paraguayan guaranis is currently 290.849 today, reflecting a -0.570% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Zambian kwacha has remained relatively stable, with a -0.629% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Zambian kwacha to Paraguayan guaranis has fluctuated between a high of 295.314 on 25-06-2024 and a low of 290.849 on 26-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 20-06-2024, with a 0.699% increase in value.