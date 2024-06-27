Zambian kwacha to Nigerian nairas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Zambian kwacha to Nigerian nairas is currently 59.065 today, reflecting a -0.566% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Zambian kwacha has remained relatively stable, with a 1.778% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Zambian kwacha to Nigerian nairas has fluctuated between a high of 59.599 on 25-06-2024 and a low of 57.968 on 20-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 24-06-2024, with a 1.419% increase in value.