Zambian kwacha to Israeli new sheqels exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Zambian kwacha to Israeli new sheqels is currently 0.145 today, reflecting a -0.240% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Zambian kwacha has remained relatively stable, with a 0.255% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Zambian kwacha to Israeli new sheqels has fluctuated between a high of 0.147 on 21-06-2024 and a low of 0.144 on 20-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 20-06-2024, with a 0.701% increase in value.