Zambian kwacha to Fijian dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Zambian kwacha to Fijian dollars is currently 0.087 today, reflecting a -0.352% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Zambian kwacha has remained relatively stable, with a -0.547% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Zambian kwacha to Fijian dollars has fluctuated between a high of 0.088 on 23-06-2024 and a low of 0.087 on 26-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 24-06-2024, with a -0.760% decrease in value.