Zambian kwacha to Danish kroner exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Zambian kwacha to Danish kroner is currently 0.269 today, reflecting a -0.299% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Zambian kwacha has remained relatively stable, with a -0.198% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Zambian kwacha to Danish kroner has fluctuated between a high of 0.273 on 21-06-2024 and a low of 0.269 on 27-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 25-06-2024, with a 0.766% increase in value.