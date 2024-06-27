Zambian kwacha to Colombian pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Zambian kwacha to Colombian pesos is currently 160.441 today, reflecting a 0.694% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Zambian kwacha has remained relatively stable, with a -0.879% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Zambian kwacha to Colombian pesos has fluctuated between a high of 163.000 on 21-06-2024 and a low of 158.019 on 25-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 24-06-2024, with a -0.898% decrease in value.