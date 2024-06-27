Zambian kwacha to Chilean pesos Historical Exchange Rates

Welcome to the Zambian kwacha to Chilean pesos history summary. This is the Zambian kwacha (ZMW) to Chilean pesos (CLP) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of ZMW and CLP historical data from 27-06-2019 to 27-06-2024.

1,000 zmw
36,721 clp

ZK1.000 ZMW = $36.72 CLP

Mid-market exchange rate at 27 Jun 2024
Zambian kwacha to Chilean pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Zambian kwacha to Chilean pesos is currently 36.721 today, reflecting a 0.592% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Zambian kwacha has remained relatively stable, with a 1.267% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Zambian kwacha to Chilean pesos has fluctuated between a high of 37.046 on 25-06-2024 and a low of 36.217 on 20-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 20-06-2024, with a 0.699% increase in value.

Top currencies on June 27, 2024

 USDEURCADSGDAUDINRGBPZAR
1 USD10.9361.371.3581.50583.5690.79218.164
1 EUR1.06911.4641.4511.60889.2970.84719.409
1 CAD0.730.68310.9911.09860.9830.57813.255
1 SGD0.7360.6891.00911.10861.5270.58313.373

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Zambian kwacha to Chilean pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ZMW in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CLP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ZMW to CLP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

