Zambian kwacha to Armenian drams exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Zambian kwacha to Armenian drams is currently 14.960 today, reflecting a -0.607% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Zambian kwacha has remained relatively stable, with a -0.870% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Zambian kwacha to Armenian drams has fluctuated between a high of 15.200 on 20-06-2024 and a low of 14.960 on 27-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 25-06-2024, with a 0.760% increase in value.