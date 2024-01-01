10 South African rand to Djiboutian francs

Convert ZAR to DJF at the real exchange rate

10 zar
96 djf

1.00000 ZAR = 9.56145 DJF

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:52
 USDGBPEURXOFAUDZMWMVRMXN
1 USD10.7839450.91225598.3971.4866625.9215.217516.8231
1 GBP1.275611.16366763.3151.8963833.063619.411421.4595
1 EUR1.09620.8593551655.9631.6296728.413516.681418.4415
1 XOF0.001671130.001310070.0015244810.00248440.04331570.02543040.0281136

How to convert South African rand to Djiboutian francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ZAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DJF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ZAR to DJF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates South African Rand / Djiboutian Franc
1 ZAR9.56145 DJF
5 ZAR47.80725 DJF
10 ZAR95.61450 DJF
20 ZAR191.22900 DJF
50 ZAR478.07250 DJF
100 ZAR956.14500 DJF
250 ZAR2390.36250 DJF
500 ZAR4780.72500 DJF
1000 ZAR9561.45000 DJF
2000 ZAR19122.90000 DJF
5000 ZAR47807.25000 DJF
10000 ZAR95614.50000 DJF
Conversion rates Djiboutian Franc / South African Rand
1 DJF0.10459 ZAR
5 DJF0.52294 ZAR
10 DJF1.04587 ZAR
20 DJF2.09174 ZAR
50 DJF5.22935 ZAR
100 DJF10.45870 ZAR
250 DJF26.14675 ZAR
500 DJF52.29350 ZAR
1000 DJF104.58700 ZAR
2000 DJF209.17400 ZAR
5000 DJF522.93500 ZAR
10000 DJF1045.87000 ZAR