CFP francs to Egyptian pounds exchange rate history

The exchange rate for CFP francs to Egyptian pounds is currently 0.431 today, reflecting a -0.969% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of CFP francs has remained relatively stable, with a -0.113% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of CFP francs to Egyptian pounds has fluctuated between a high of 0.437 on 26-06-2024 and a low of 0.429 on 21-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 24-06-2024, with a 0.981% increase in value.