1 thousand CFP francs to Belize dollars

Convert XPF to BZD at the real exchange rate

1000 xpf
18.49 bzd

1.00000 XPF = 0.01849 BZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:43
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Belize Dollar
1 XPF0.01849 BZD
5 XPF0.09244 BZD
10 XPF0.18489 BZD
20 XPF0.36978 BZD
50 XPF0.92444 BZD
100 XPF1.84889 BZD
250 XPF4.62222 BZD
500 XPF9.24445 BZD
1000 XPF18.48890 BZD
2000 XPF36.97780 BZD
5000 XPF92.44450 BZD
10000 XPF184.88900 BZD
Conversion rates Belize Dollar / CFP Franc
1 BZD54.08650 XPF
5 BZD270.43250 XPF
10 BZD540.86500 XPF
20 BZD1081.73000 XPF
50 BZD2704.32500 XPF
100 BZD5408.65000 XPF
250 BZD13521.62500 XPF
500 BZD27043.25000 XPF
1000 BZD54086.50000 XPF
2000 BZD108173.00000 XPF
5000 BZD270432.50000 XPF
10000 BZD540865.00000 XPF