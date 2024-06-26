East Caribbean dollar to Vanuatu vatus exchange rate history

The exchange rate for East Caribbean dollar to Vanuatu vatus is currently 44.520 today, reflecting a -0.203% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of East Caribbean dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -0.108% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of East Caribbean dollar to Vanuatu vatus has fluctuated between a high of 44.717 on 23-06-2024 and a low of 44.515 on 21-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 23-06-2024, with a 0.257% increase in value.