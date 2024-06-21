동카리브 달러 바누아투 바투로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 동카리브 달러 바누아투 바투로 is currently 44.528 today, reflecting a -0.058% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 동카리브 달러 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.062% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 동카리브 달러 바누아투 바투로 has fluctuated between a high of 44.698 on 17-06-2024 and a low of 44.467 on 16-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 17-06-2024, with a 0.520% increase in value.