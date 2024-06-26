East Caribbean dollar to Turkish liras exchange rate history

The exchange rate for East Caribbean dollar to Turkish liras is currently 12.168 today, reflecting a -0.290% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of East Caribbean dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.983% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of East Caribbean dollar to Turkish liras has fluctuated between a high of 12.223 on 25-06-2024 and a low of 12.040 on 20-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 20-06-2024, with a 0.247% increase in value.