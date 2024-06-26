East Caribbean dollar to Turkish liras Historical Exchange Rates
Welcome to the East Caribbean dollar to Turkish liras history summary. This is the East Caribbean dollar (XCD) to Turkish liras (TRY) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of XCD and TRY historical data from 26-06-2019 to 26-06-2024.
East Caribbean dollar to Turkish liras exchange rate history
The exchange rate for East Caribbean dollar to Turkish liras is currently 12.168 today, reflecting a -0.290% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of East Caribbean dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.983% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.During the past week, the exchange rate of East Caribbean dollar to Turkish liras has fluctuated between a high of 12.223 on 25-06-2024 and a low of 12.040 on 20-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 20-06-2024, with a 0.247% increase in value.
