동카리브 달러 터키 리라로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 동카리브 달러 터키 리라로 is currently 12.160 today, reflecting a 0.171% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 동카리브 달러 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.206% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 동카리브 달러 터키 리라로 has fluctuated between a high of 12.178 on 21-06-2024 and a low of 12.040 on 20-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-06-2024, with a -0.319% decrease in value.