East Caribbean dollar to Sierra Leonean leones exchange rate history

The exchange rate for East Caribbean dollar to Sierra Leonean leones is currently 8,387.150 today, reflecting a 0.089% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of East Caribbean dollar has remained relatively stable, with a 0.106% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of East Caribbean dollar to Sierra Leonean leones has fluctuated between a high of 8,392.890 on 24-06-2024 and a low of 8,289.000 on 20-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 20-06-2024, with a 1.203% increase in value.